Omaha man sentenced for possession of 91K child porn images and videos

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced today in federal court to 140 months of imprisonment and 15 years of supervised release following his incarceration for the Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography.

Kevin Jacoway of Omaha received the sentence from Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr., announced the Department of Justice in a press release late Friday.

The conviction stems from an August 2020 search of Jacoway's shared residence that uncovered 90,000 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography on multiple devices. The FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force had conducted an undercover investigation into child exploitation that traced an IP address to an associated residence in Omaha. Investigators obtained a search warrant and the FBI obtained devices that Jacoway claimed were his.

The search warrant also led to the arrest of co-defendant Timothy Fox, 35, who is currently serving a 128-month-prison sentence that was handed down by Judge Rossiter in November 2021. On devices that Fox claimed were his, 4,000 images and 700 videos depicting child porn were found.

The case was initiated as a part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood and was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha's FBI unit for child exploitation and trafficking.

Following Jacoway's release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

