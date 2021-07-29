Omaha man sentenced for sexual trafficking of minor

OMAHA, NEB. (KMTV) — United States Attorney Jan Sharp’s office says a 26-year-old Glenn Whitney of Omaha was sentenced to 250 months in federal court for sexually trafficking a 16-year-old foster child.

RELATED: Omaha men indicted for sexual trafficking of minors

An investigation into the acts of Whitney began in September 2020 when the victim went missing. Investigators discovered Whitney was "directing the minor victim, including where to conduct acts and how much to charge, and receiving financial proceeds from those acts."

Whitney was caught thanks to a nationwide effort by Project Safe Childhood which was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.

In addition to his prison sentence, which does not include the possibility of parole, Whitney will also serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.