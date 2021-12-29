Omaha man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking and transportation of a minor

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KMTV) — 40-year-old Earl Jonell Jackson has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for transportation and sex trafficking of a child.

After time in prison, Jackson will be under supervised release for 5 years.

According to court documents, on Aug. 5, 2021, Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge.

Law enforcement began an investigation after the mother of the minor victim reported her daughter missing to Council Bluffs Police Sept. 8, 2020.

Based on phone information they were able to locate several ads for prostitution on a website that were posted by Jackson.

Prostitution ads for the minor victim were posted in the Omaha and Council Bluffs area.

Law enforcement also found that on Sept. 5, 2020, Jackson and the minor victim drove to Chicago from Omaha. Jackson supplied drugs to the minor at that time and posted several prostitution ads on the same website in the Chicago and Highland Park area in Illinois in September 2020.

Law enforcement located the victim in Chicago.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced the sentence.

The Council Bluffs Police Department FBI investigated the case.

