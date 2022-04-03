Omaha man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for attempted home invasion

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 22 and a half years of prison Friday after intending to murder victims during a planned home invasion robbery.

43-year-old Rufus E. Dennis has been charged with attempted interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and felon in possession of a firearm.

Dennis was out on parole from a previous murder conviction when he committed the crimes.

The FBI obtained recordings of Dennis describing in detail his plans for the home invasion.

A single mother of two lived in the home.

After completing his prison sentence, Dennis will serve five years of supervised release.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.