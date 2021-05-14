Omaha man sentenced to prison for friend's shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison for the shooting death last year of his friend. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 20-year-old Keat Thon was sentenced Thursday for the July 30 shooting death of 19-year-old Nuer Yuek in the basement of Yuek's home.

Thon had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Police say Thon attempted to hide evidence in the shooting and told varying accounts of what happened before finally telling investigators that he and Yuek had been passing a gun back and forth and pointing it at each other. Police say Thon said he thought the gun was unloaded when he pointed it at Yuek's chest and pulled the trigger.