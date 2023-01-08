Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence.

On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in federal court for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, THC products and the drug ecstacy.

After Trouba was arrested in September 2020 for placing the fake bomb, an investigator saw Trouba and a woman removing large totes and bags from his residence and place them in a pickup.

When the pickup was searched later, several hundred thousand dollars was found, along with multi-pound quantities of raw marijuana, marijuana edibles and various substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Omaha.

When the homes of Trouba and his female companion were searched, more money and drugs were found.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Trouba to prison and ordered the forfeiture of his residence and pickup for facilitating the drug offenses.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.