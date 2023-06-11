Omaha man turns 100 years old: Community members help celebrate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s quite a milestone to meet. A local man celebrated hitting the century mark Saturday afternoon and local friends, family, and neighbors drove by to celebrate.

Steve Edwards officially turned 100 years old making him an official centenarian.

His local church St. Matthew Baptist Church held a drive-by birthday celebration for Edwards’ special day letting the community drive by and give their birthday wishes for Edwards' centennial celebration.

"Steve is family so celebrating him, it's almost like celebrating us as a community and fellowship. It was definitely important," said St. Matthew Baptist Church Pastor, T. Barlow.

“100 years is a big accomplishment. It was just important to recognize that he's been here for 100 years and he's seen a lot of things over the years and he's still here with a positive mind and a positive attitude,” said Cynthia Pommells, a Church member.

Friends and family of Steve also said they look forward to hosting another birthday celebration for him next year, as both Steve's brothers and father lived to be over one hundred as well.

