Omaha man victim in fatal Sunday morning crash

Omaha Emergency Response
Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Sep 11, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from Omaha Police, Mario L. Louis, a 46-year-old man from Omaha, was killed in a single-vehicle crash a little after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"A 2021 Toyota Rav 4 was southbound on 72 St. A witness stated the vehicle ran the red light, veered to the right, and crashed into the concrete base of the traffic signal at Pine St," said the OPD release.

Louis was transported to Bergan Mercy by Omaha Fire Department medics with CPR in progress, according to OPD, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

