Omaha man, who graduated from Millard South, among Marines killed in Afghanistan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha man was one of the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan Thursday.

Daegan Page, 23, was a US Marine and went to Millard South High School.

A statement from the family says he was raised in Red Oak, Iowa and played hockey for Omaha Westside in the Omaha Hockey Club.

“Our hearts are broken, but we are thankful for the friends and family who are surrounding us at this time.”

After the Marines, Page planned on going to a local trade school and possibly becoming a lineman.

His family says he was a genuinely happy guy.

“Daegan always looked forward to coming home and hanging out with family and many buddies from Nebraska.”

The attack at a Kabul airport carried out by a suicide bomber killed 13 US troops and 60 Afghans. It was the deadliest attack incident involving American service members in over a decade.

This is a developing story.

