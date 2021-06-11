Omaha man's body found in Texas coal delivery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Authorities in Texas are investigating the death of an Omaha man who went missing in March.

Investigators said they discovered 25-year-old Mitchell Jackson's body in a trainload of coal delivered to Riesel, Texas on Wednesday.

That load left Wyoming last Saturday.

Investigators used drones to search the train but did not find additional evidence.

Right now, they are investigating Jackson's death as questionable but said that could change once they get autopsy results.

