Omaha Masonic Lodge raises money for Nebraska Humane Society with car show

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — Classic cars revved engines and made a comeback in Millard. The first annual Cars for a Cause Charity Show was held at the Hobby Lobby parking lot.

The charity event was held by the Omaha Masonic Lodge. Ninety-nine classic cars were featured throughout the parking lot.

A.J. Madsen helped set up the event and says there was a lot of advertising on social media to make this happen. Madsen said the show was about giving back to the charity of choice — the Nebraska Humane Society. An animal lover himself, he says there was no better choice

"Everyone at our lodge is huge animal lovers so we figured, what a better way than to do something with animals for our first year,” said Madsen. “The humane society has a lot of attention, a lot of people that love it. With the flooding, right now, that they're dealing with, it was even a better reason now for us to contribute to them."

Donations from the public were completely optional and all proceeds will be shared with the Nebraska Humane Society as well as towels, blankets, and animal toys.

