Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert addresses status of joint police and fire headquarters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The City of Omaha is early in the process of determining what exactly the new joint police and fire headquarters would need.

The Capital Improvement Program (CIP) has an estimated total cost of $80 million. But once the design and site are established, Stothert said the funding will be updated.

Mayor Stothert estimates the cost to be between $150 million to $200 million.

"We have to work out with fire if they still need to dispatch from downtown, we have to work with police on that, if we need a separate building for dispatch, so there's a lot of things that we have to work out, but we are definitely moving forward," Stothert said.

Stothert said her Chief of Staff, Tom Warren, along with a team from Omaha will head to Salt Lake City and San Francisco to look at combined police and fire headquarters already in place.

The goal, opening the facility in 2026.

