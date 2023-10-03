Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert holds first meeting of annual town hall series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert held the first meeting of her annual town hall series on Monday. Stothert addressed a handful of community members at Gifford Park Elementary School on a number of topics.

She spoke to concerns of youth violence, the police officer shortage as well as development in north Omaha. The city council's decision to not pass the proposal of roundabouts on Farnam Street was also discussed.

And moments before the meeting ended — a community member questioned why the city was building a streetcar — saying that people aren't interested.

"The thing of it is, is it will spur economic development, I mentioned before, over a billion dollars already when we have all these great venues downtown, but you go to it and they are not close enough to walk, so you go to the ballpark you get in your car and you go to a restaurant, you get in your car you go to a bar, you get in your car and go to the theater, the streetcar is going to get you in, around and out of downtown,” said Stothert.

There will be six more town halls this month. Each one is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at various locations across the community.

For the town hall schedule visit mayors-office.cityofomaha.org.

