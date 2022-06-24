OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Earlier this week Mayor Jean Stothert was asked at a press conference if Omaha police would enforce a ban on abortions if the supreme court overturns Roe vs. Wade.

"You know, that, that, that's you know, that's something I, I don't feel like I can honestly give you an accurate answer right now because I would have, I would have to think about this a little bit. Umm, We just just have to wait and see what happens."

There is no ban on abortion in Nebraska right now.

In a statement on Thursday, Stothert re-iterated she's anti-abortion.

"The Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade will not be the end of the decades-long fight that is important to so many people.

States, including Nebraska, will now consider state laws to ban, restrict or expand access to abortions. I have always believed these decisions should be addressed at the state level with appropriate and clear laws that stipulate any restrictions or exceptions. While this is a tremendously personal and emotional issue, I believe our legislature can address it successfully.

I am proud of my pro-life position and will advocate to further reduce the prevalence of abortion in our state.

We also need to ensure we give equal focus to related matters that are often overlooked when discussing this issue such as adoption, pregnancy counseling, foster care, and expanded health care."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.