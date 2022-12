OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A holiday grinch is trying to ruin Christmas for a metro business.

The owner of the Deviled Egg Co. says their brand new food trailer was stolen off their property this weekend. It's not hard to spot, so she's asking anyone who sees the trailer to report it to the police at (402) 444-4877.

