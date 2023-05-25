Omaha metro first responders train for water rescues at Zorinsky Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For some, it is almost boating season or time to take the inner tubes onto the river.

But for search, fire, and rescue teams it is water rescue season.

First responders from Omaha, Papillion, Bellevue, Sarpy County, Douglas County and Game and Parks officials took part in exercises to promote safety as well as execute emergency preparedness at Zorinsky Lake.

“It's important for us to get together and identify our abilities and our equipment and get ahead of it,” said Lt. Dennis Svoboda, Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

The departments hope not to have to put their skills to use but practiced rescue maneuvers with a mannequin on the water to make the situation more realistic.

