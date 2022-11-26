Omaha metro residents get in the holiday spirit at Village Pointe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Now that we have made it past Thanksgiving folks are wasting no time getting into the Christmas spirit and enjoying the things that make this time of year special.

"Food, music, and lots of love," said Mehran, an Omaha resident who attended this year's Village Pointe Christmas Parade.

At Village Pointe, the Christmas spirit helped motivate thousands of Black Friday shoppers to step out of their stores and gather around the mall's gigantic Christmas tree, which stands over 40 feet tall and weighs over 6000 pounds.

"We have gone to events like this from time to time over the year but the weather has really cooperated this year making it easier to get out and about," said Andrea, another attendee at Friday's parade.

As the night went on the holiday revelers were treated to a performance of Christmas Carols by the Peppermint Elves as well as a parade of Christmas characters featuring the Arlington High School marching band.

"I love the festivities, I love the lights and music around. It's fun," said Mehran.

It wouldn't be a Christmas parade without an appearance by Father Christmas himself.

After singing a few Christmas Carols, and congratulating the Huskers on their big win, Santa helped count the crowd down to the parade's impressive finale.

The display of lights helped bring the holiday spirit out of the crowd and even motivated a few folks to consider their own career in bringing Christmas cheer.

"My wife was mentioning I should go get a Santa suit and be Santa for a season, id love to do that," said Mehran.

