Omaha metro youth get their chance to learn about rodeos from the pros

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha River City Rodeo is back and it kicked off on Friday at the CHI Health Center.

But beforehand, kids and teens from around the metro got to learn the ropes of the rodeo pros.

From learning how to rope to mechanical bull riding, kids from around the metro had their chance to learn from professionals about what goes into a rodeo before the big competition.

"It's a way to give back. The rodeo and the cowboy way of life is a dying breed," Tate Stratton, head of youth camps for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association said.

That's why Stratton said he is trying to teach kids about the joys of rodeos.

"The most special part is to feed into these kids and see their eyes light up whenever they get it," Stratton said.

Fifteen-year-old Barron Maurstad came from Plattsmouth for the event. After riding the mechanical bull and doing some steer wrestling, he's focused on learning from the pros.

"Just getting better and making sure my skills are better than when I got here," Maurstad said. "And that I can carry that into something bigger in the future."

Maurstad hopes to take his rodeo dreams to the professional level.

"People look at rodeos as a bunch of hillbillies or something. But if you get in here, there's a lot of nice people that will help you to get where you want to be. If you put in the time, you can make it somewhere," he said.

