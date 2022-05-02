Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award winners announced for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winners for the 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards were announced on Monday, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast this year to determine the winners in Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Attraction and Best Retail Business categories.
See the list of winners and runners-up from an OMA press release below:
Douglas County
- Best Attraction
- Winner: Lauritzen Gardens
- Runners-up: Great Plains Black History Museum and Hot Shops Art Center
- Best Hotel
- Winner: The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton
- Runners-up: Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel and The Farnam, Autograph Collection
- Best Restaurant
- Winner: M’s Pub
- Runners-up: Gather in Omaha and Upstream Brewing Company
- Best Retail Business
- Winner: Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Runners-up: Exist Green and City Limits
Pottawattamie County
- Best Attraction
- Winner: Union Pacific Railroad Museum
- Runners-up: Honey Creek Creamery and Squirrel Cage Jail
- Best Hotel
- Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs
- Runners-up: Ameristar Casino Hotel and BridgePointe Inn & Suites
- Best Restaurant
- Winner: Boxer BBQ
- Runners-up: Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails and 712 eat + drink
- Best Retail Business:
- Winner: Dusted Charm
- Runners-up: Sherbondy’s Garden Center and The Olive Branch
Sarpy County
- Best Attraction
- Winner: Fontenelle Forest
- Runners-up: Werner Park and Sarpy County Museum
- Best Hotel
- Winner: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bellevue
- Runners-up: Courtyard by Marriott La Vista and Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center
- Best Restaurant:
- Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant
- Runners-up: Umami Asian Cuisine and Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen
- Best Retail Business:
- Winner: Chocolat Abeille
- Runners-up: Shadow Lake Towne Center and Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop
Winners will be highlighted in promotional videos on social media beginning May 2, coinciding with National Travel & Tourism Week (May 1-7, 2022). Additionally, winners will be featured on area billboards May 6-19.
