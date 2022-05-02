Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Award winners announced for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The winners for the 2022 Omaha Metropolitan Area (OMA) Tourism Awards were announced on Monday, recognizing the best tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast this year to determine the winners in Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Attraction and Best Retail Business categories.

See the list of winners and runners-up from an OMA press release below:

Douglas County

Best Attraction

Winner: Lauritzen Gardens Runners-up: Great Plains Black History Museum and Hot Shops Art Center



Best Hotel

Winner: The Peregrine Omaha Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton Runners-up: Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel and The Farnam, Autograph Collection

Best Restaurant

Winner: M’s Pub Runners-up: Gather in Omaha and Upstream Brewing Company



Best Retail Business

Winner: Nebraska Furniture Mart Runners-up: Exist Green and City Limits





Pottawattamie County

Best Attraction

Winner: Union Pacific Railroad Museum Runners-up: Honey Creek Creamery and Squirrel Cage Jail

Best Hotel

Winner: Courtyard by Marriott Omaha East/Council Bluffs Runners-up: Ameristar Casino Hotel and BridgePointe Inn & Suites

Best Restaurant

Winner: Boxer BBQ Runners-up: Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails and 712 eat + drink

Best Retail Business:

Winner: Dusted Charm Runners-up: Sherbondy’s Garden Center and The Olive Branch



Sarpy County

Best Attraction

Winner: Fontenelle Forest Runners-up: Werner Park and Sarpy County Museum

Best Hotel

Winner: Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bellevue Runners-up: Courtyard by Marriott La Vista and Courtyard by Marriott Bellevue at Beardmore Event Center

Best Restaurant:

Winner: Roma Italian Restaurant Runners-up: Umami Asian Cuisine and Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen

Best Retail Business:

Winner: Chocolat Abeille Runners-up: Shadow Lake Towne Center and Diana’s Papillion Tea Shop



Winners will be highlighted in promotional videos on social media beginning May 2, coinciding with National Travel & Tourism Week (May 1-7, 2022). Additionally, winners will be featured on area billboards May 6-19.

More information is available at www.OMATourismAwards.com.

