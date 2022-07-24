Omaha Mobile Stage announces youth talent show tour dates

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mobile Stage is showcasing the talents of artists of all ages in a series of shows and festivals later this year.

Omaha Mobile Stage (OMS) will lift up artists of all ages during 6 community festivals and 3 talent shows.

This fall, OMS is launching its signature program the Omaha Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show, modeled after the beloved Good Fellows Show Wagon.

“OMS joins Omaha's creative landscape as a new resource for community partners who are already supporting our local arts and music scene,” said Jessica Scheuerman, founder and executive director of Partners for Livable Omaha, the nonprofit that manages the Omaha Mobile Stage. “Together, we share a common vision for supporting the live performing arts and building community.”

Omaha Mobile Stage is a mobile, community venue for performing artists of all ages, and a teaching venue to train the next generation of creative workers. OMS is an accessible, adaptable and easily transportable venue created from a repurposed 18-foot box truck.

The Omaha Mobile Stage Youth Talent Show is modeled after the once-beloved Good Fellows Show Wagon. OMS’s talent show is open to youth ages 3 to 18 and all performing arts disciplines. Performances are limited to 4 minutes and are judged on talent, originality, and showmanship.

The project’s predecessor, Show Wagon, began in 1952 and lasted for 59 years as a City of Omaha Parks Department program. In its heyday in the 1970s, the Show Wagon drew hundreds of contestants and thousands of audience members from the Omaha area and beyond.

For more information about the OMS Youth Talent Show and Registration, visit

[omahamobilestage.org]

UPCOMING EVENTS

Pull Up and Vibe Open Mic Festival – FREE

Saturday, August 6, 3-10 pm,

Healing Roots Garden, 3617 N 24th St

Just Dance! Afro HipHop Fest

Sunday, August 7, 3-8 pm

Culxr House, 3014 N 24th St

33rd Friday Block Party – FREE

Friday, August 19, 5-8 pm

Gifford Park Neighborhood

OMS Youth Talent Show at Gene Leahy Mall – FREE

Friday, September 9

Open to all dance disciplines

SkateFest – FREE

Saturday, September 10,

Lynch Skatepark 2206 S 20th St

OMS Youth Talent Show at Gifford Park– FREE

Saturday, September 17

33rd and Cass St Field

Open to all performing arts disciplines

OMS Youth Talent Show at Bryant Center – FREE

Sunday, September 18

2417 Grant St

Open to all performing arts disciplines

Churchyard Harvest Festival – FREE

Saturday, October 1, 4-7 pm

Holy Family Community Center, 1715 Izard St

Porchfest OMA– FREE

Sunday, October 2

Gifford Park Neighborhood

