Omaha mother directly impacted by juvenile crime shares story: Calling for change in Juvenile Justice System

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "I think the state is leaving us, the community, at large, at risk, to these crimes," a call for change by an Omaha mother grappling with the loss of her son, Alon Reed.

"That was our thing, he was my 'baby son', and so he was always, I love you, your 'baby son'. He graduated from Burke High School, he was 17, so he was one of the younger ones," said Sexton.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Alicia Sexton's son Alon Reed was killed in their home at 19-years-old.

"The way that things happened that morning, they could have not happened," said Sexton. "The boy that came in my home and did a home invasion and attempted to murder me and then did murder my son was out on an electronic monitor, for the third time."

She said the 13-year-old who came into her home had committed other crimes.

"What crimes delegate that you are not put back onto a monitor to get on the streets to commit murders?" Sexton questioned. "He could have been locked up and got some real treatment and this could have been prevented, so that was the first mistake of that day."

Ultimately, a 13-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested last fall for the death of her son. Sexton said she learned the motive was retaliation.

"My son was a part of gangs, I never denied that but I am not a gang member, they couldn't retaliate on me because I haven't done anything to anybody," said Sexton.

Alon has no criminal record.

Sexton has spoken out at a number of Douglas County Board meetings related to juvenile justice. The bed space in the new youth and family support center and staffing at the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Sexton wants intervention sooner.

"They have preventative care for overdose victims, they have preventative care for suicide victims, we have nothing for our boys, so I would like to see something happen for our boys," said Sexton.

And she feels the two involved in her son's case set a precedent.

"These kids know what they can do and get away," said Sexton. "I hope that somebody can be saved from his loss."

What are the standards? What happens after crimes are committed by youth? What programs or preventative measures are available? Is the Juvenile Justice System working?

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson reached out to leadership at the current DCYC, The Douglas County Juvenile Assessment Center, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and other community leaders. She will bring you what she learns, as she digs for those answers.

