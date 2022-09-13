Omaha mother who gave birth on sidewalk gets 2 years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha mother who pleaded no contest to leaving her newborn on a sidewalk has been sentenced.

Trinity Shakespeare received two years in jail for one count of child abuse. She abandoned the baby on a sidewalk near 24th and P Streets in February of this year.

At the time, Shakespeare and the child were taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening conditions.

PREVIOUS STORY: Omaha police arrest mother who allegedly left baby on sidewalk after giving birth

