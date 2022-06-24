Omaha motorcyclist dies following I-80 crash Thursday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A 53-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash near I-80 W and 108th St on Thursday, according to Omaha Police.

Officers were dispatched to the area at 6:43 p.m. where investigation revealed a 2009 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was westbound on I-80 W.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was with a group of other riders who were going to go in the direction of I-680 N.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tabitha Barker, missed the off-ramp to I-680 and lost control.

Barker was transported to Bergan Mercy Hospital with life-saving measures in progress but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

