Omaha motorcyclists die after fatal crash in rural Harrison County

MODALE, Iowa. (KMTV) — Two people died after a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in rural Harrison County on Sunday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement and medics were dispatched to a motorcycle accident on Austin Ave., near 307th Place, which is several miles south of the city of Modale.

The accident investigation shows that the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Austin Ave., approaching the intersection of 307th Place.

The motorcycle was traveling through a left curve within the roadway on Austin Ave when the motorcycle ran off the road to the right and entered into the west ditch off of Austin Ave.

Motorcycle parts were scattered through the ditch area and the motorcycle and both occupants came to rest in a field.

Fifty-one-year-old Louis J. Velasquez and 52-year-old Karin Velasquez, both of Omaha, died. The driver of the motorcycle hasn't been determined.

Additionally, the date and time of the accident haven't been determined as it seems the crash happened hours before a passerby called 911.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.