Omaha National Cemetary holds ceremony on National Vietnam War Veteran's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday is National Vietnam War Veteran's Day and the Omaha National Cemetery hosted a ceremony to honor veterans.

This event takes place every year since 2012 to mark the 50-year time period since the Vietnam War. It will continue through 2025.

“I know those veterans that were part of that war and that were able to make it out," said Jason Dolan, director at Omaha National Cemetery.

"It means a lot to them to be able to come out and just see that organizations such as ours and the National Cemetery Administration, Omaha National Cemetery are honoring those veterans and remembering those veterans and the family members that made those sacrifices,”

The next ceremony is on Memorial Day and starts at noon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.