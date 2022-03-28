Omaha native performing in Hadestown; opens Tuesday at Orpheum Theater

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hadestown, an eight-time Tony-Award-winning Broadway musical, hits the stage Tuesday at Orpheum Theater.

The musical intertwines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone, inviting the audience on a journey to the underworld and back.

Kevyn Morrow, who plays Hades, is an Omaha native and Northwest High School graduate.

“I think every performer wants to come home to their hometown and in my case, I’m equally just as excited to do that," said Morrow. "To come back and show 'thank you' to the people that helped get me where I’ve gotten so far in my career. Because you can’t do it alone, and there are people that got me started and supported me and believed in me and I hopefully will come back and make them proud of the work that they did," said Morrow.

Hadestown runs through April 3.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

