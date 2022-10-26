Omaha NICU babies get to celebrate Halloween with adorable costumes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Methodist Women’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is showcasing some of the cutest costumes from some of its youngest patients.

According to the hospital, Connected Forever donated more than 40 costumes to these NICU babies, helping Methodist provide families a small piece of normalcy as they celebrate their child’s first Halloween inside a hospital.

The organization supports families experiencing pregnancy loss, infant loss or a NICU journey.

