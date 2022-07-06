Watch Now
Omaha nonprofit Heartland Family Service hosts golf tournament; funds help domestic abuse survivors

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jul 06, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Heartland Family Service is hosting its 29th annual Heartland Family Service Safe Haven golf tournament.

The funds raised from this event will go to Heartland Family Service Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault program.

This tournament will take place on Friday, August 26 at Eagle Hills Golf Course with the tee-off at 8:00 a.m. Golfers can sign up as an individual for $125 or as a group of four for $500.

Participants will get to compete for prizes based both on team and individual accomplishments. Following the tournament, there will be an awards luncheon for the participants.

To learn more about the event and to purchase your tickets, visit: heartlandfamilyservice.org

