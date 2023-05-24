Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Omaha nonprofit receives $25K donation from First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank surprised local nonprofit, Project Intentional with thousands of dollars on Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 23:25:07-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First Interstate Bank surprised a local nonprofit with thousands of dollars on Tuesday afternoon.

Project Intentional, which works to get every mother and child a gift during the holiday season in the metro, received a $25,000 check from the bank.

“Thank you, Mary. Thank you, Mary and First Interstate. Thank you First Interstate. Thank you for seriously, it's like a 150 degrees right,” Sasha Berscheid, Founder and President of Project Intentional.

Berscheid says the money will be used to partner with other nonprofits and create a hygiene bank, where all people can get hygiene products.

The donations came from First Interstate's Believe In Local.

Project Intentional started in 2019 and the nonprofit supported 650 mothers last year, giving out more than $35,000 worth of items.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018