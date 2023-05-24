Omaha nonprofit receives $25K donation from First Interstate Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — First Interstate Bank surprised a local nonprofit with thousands of dollars on Tuesday afternoon.

Project Intentional, which works to get every mother and child a gift during the holiday season in the metro, received a $25,000 check from the bank.

“Thank you, Mary. Thank you, Mary and First Interstate. Thank you First Interstate. Thank you for seriously, it's like a 150 degrees right,” Sasha Berscheid, Founder and President of Project Intentional.

Berscheid says the money will be used to partner with other nonprofits and create a hygiene bank, where all people can get hygiene products.

The donations came from First Interstate's Believe In Local.

Project Intentional started in 2019 and the nonprofit supported 650 mothers last year, giving out more than $35,000 worth of items.

