Omaha nonprofit receives $78K grant to help with crisis intervention training

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local group in Omaha is making sure that members of the community can receive training to deescalate and potentially save a life, should a crisis arise.

Nonprofit Angel Guardians Inc. (AGI) on Monday announced it had received $77,985 in funding thanks to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, with special help from Commissioner Mike Friend. The funding ensures that the crisis intervention training will be free to all who attend, whether that be the average citizen or work-related.

The announcement came the day before March 1, which is coincidentally Developmental Disability Awareness Month and has been since 1987.

"As the pandemic continues to impact the community, support for individuals with disabilities is needed now more than ever," said AGI in a press release. "At AGI, we believe that in most situations, physical restraint is not a viable solution for individuals in crisis."

There are two training dates scheduled for March 12 and 13 from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees will learn techniques from the Mandt System, which is comprised of techniques to prevent and intervene in harmful behavior, with an emphasis of seeing through to the person to better address an incident safely. The techniques can be used in classrooms to workplaces to even individual family situations.

Those interested in attending can preregister here for a session, which will be held at the AGI offices at 15677 Spaulding Street in Omaha.

