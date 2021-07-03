Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies

Watch
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 51-year-old Officer Terry Hughes was booked into jail Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of destruction of property.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 14:53:37-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer has been arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and other felonies after a disturbance involving his girlfriend and another man.

He is being held at the Sarpy County Jail. His arrest resulted from an altercation that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment.

Police said Hughes’ 41-year-old girlfriend called 911 and said Hughes had destroyed items before leaving in a truck.

