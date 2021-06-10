Omaha opening additional recycling dropoff site on Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you currently have to trek across town to visit one of Omaha’s recycling dropoff sites, another site, which is set to open next Monday, could shorten your drive.

According to a release from the city, the site will be opening at 151 N 72nd St. on Monday, June 14 and it will be open during morning hours.

The location should serve the needs of most people needing to drop off recycling items.

The city said, ”This is Omaha's sixth full-service recycling drop-off site. Full-service sites accept glass bottles and jars in addition to the same recyclables that are collected curbside. Glass bottles and jars must be kept separate from the other recyclables. At full-service sites, residents will find at least two collection containers — a PURPLE container for glass bottles and jars and a separate GREEN container for all other recyclables.”

You can access the dropoff location from 72nd Street going northbound, north of Dodge and by the alley behind Walgreens at 71st and Cass Streets.

The city wants to remind people that non-recyclable items dumped at the site or left on the ground could be considered illegal dumping which could lead to fines and cleanup costs.

For more information on the city’s recycling program, visit wasteline.org.

If you have items like household chemicals or batteries to dispose of, which shouldn't be thrown out with regular trash or lumped in with recyclables, you can take them to Under the Sink. Visit http://www.underthesink.org/ for more information on what items are accepted.

