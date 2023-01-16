Omaha organization holds day of service in honor of MLK Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday the nation will honor Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and his contributions to the civil rights movement and some folks in Omaha got a head start in honoring his legacy through community service.

On Sunday, folks from the Blue Bucket Project, a community-funded organization whose mission is to make the community litter-free, held a day of service cleaning up the area near King Science and Technology Middle School.

All together, the group of 21 volunteers cleaned up 26 bags worth of trash from the area.

"This is our very first time to do this. We have only been a nonprofit for a year. This year, because the weather is nice we decided to do something. We only decided to do this early this week. It's our first event of the year and for MLK's Day of Service day," said Cindy Tefft, coordinator of the Blue Bucket Project.

