Omaha organization recognized in grant challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A charity called expensify.org is focused on fighting injustice and it's paying tribute to an Omaha changemaker.

Expensify.org has chosen Omaha nonprofit Big Garden as a semifinalist in its Community Justice Grant Challenge. Big Garden is running a project that produces 50,000 pounds of fruit every year.

It's one of 60 semifinalists in the running.

"They are doing incredible work, planting trees, creating fresh, sustainable organic food for people who are hungry in the community. This is exactly the type of work we're looking to fund, of people who are doing things in their own community, of their own volition because they believe in it," said Puneet Lath, the Director of Expensify.

The grant challenge gives up to $100,000 in funding to 10 organizations or people.

To vote, click here.