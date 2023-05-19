Omaha organization spreads message of peace and safety as kids head into summer break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a yearly tradition full of activities, food, music and speakers.

"We recognize that the school year is ending and we want to send people off with the message of safety, peace, harmony and just show that the community can come together and have a good time without violence," said Teresa Negron, executive director, YouTurn Omaha.

YouTurn is a community-based organization in Omaha that is committed to ending youth violence and promoting violence prevention.

"The main thing we are about is that we focus on resolving conflict without resulting in violence," Negron said.

YouTurn strives to be visible in the community and serves ages 12 to 25 and older.

"We recognize that kids are very impressionable at a younger age, so we want to make sure that we've got young mixed with some of the older kids here," Negron said.

Regardless of age, the organization is spreading the same message as kids head into the summer break.

"We want you all to enjoy yourselves and understand that you can have fun without any kind of violence or conflict," Negron said.

