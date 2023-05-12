Omaha organizations host Mother's Day-themed car seat giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just in time for Mother's Day, the Heart Ministry Center and Christ Child Society of Omaha partnered up to give away car seats to mothers, as well as install them in their vehicles.

The car seats went out to 30 mothers in-need and who pre-registered for the giveaway.

the new and expecting moms were surprised with the gifts on Thursday evening.

“It's a blessing definitely. Just being able to know that my daughter is in a safe car seat, because I was in a car accident, so my car seat is no longer safe for my daughter,” said Emily Hedgels.

A Children's Hospital specialist was on-hand to demonstrate how to safely install a car seat.

