Omaha orthodontist gives option for parents looking to part with excess Halloween candy

It's the 21st year Dr. Barbara Ries has held the candy buy back
All candy is donated to various Omaha organizations.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Nov 02, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For more than 20 years, Dr. Barbara Ries has held her annual Halloween Candy Buy Back program at her office just off the Dodge Expressway.

Kids receive $1 for each pound of candy they donate and the candy is then given out to several local organizations.

Dr. Ries says the program is fun for kids even if they have to give away their candy.

"They love coming in and watching the candy getting weighed," Dr. Ries said. "I would say the parents are even more excited to get that candy out of the house."

Families can donate their leftover Halloween candy Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Dr. Ries' Office located at 624 N 129th St. Suite 100. Patients of Dr. Ries can come Thursday during the same times.

