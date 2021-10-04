Omaha parishes stand against abortion in "Life Chain"

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the Omaha Rally for Reproductive Rights taking place outside the Civic Center this weekend, some parishes in the city took to West Dodge to stand against abortion.

October is Respect Life Month. The first Sunday of the month parishes stand in what's called a "life chain," raising anti-abortion awareness.

An associate pastor at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn says he believes basic human issues have become too politicized and hopes people can consider his church's point of view.

"So where there's these tensions, because again, as we know, pregnancy and conception maybe don't always come about the means by which people maybe want or maybe we say 'I'm not ready for this, or we say it wasn't even my choice at this moment in time.' Still it doesn't change the fact that it's a human life and we just want to respect that and uphold that," Fr. Padraic Stack of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn said.

Life Chains have spread to more than 2000 cities across North America.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.