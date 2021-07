OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday this summer, hydrant parties have been going on throughout Omaha. On Friday, a final hydrant party took place today near 42nd and Nicholas Streets.

To add to the fun, there was ice cream for everyone to enjoy.

Omaha Parks and Recreation put on the hydrant parties with the aid of the Omaha Fire Department.

