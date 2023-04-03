Omaha Parks and Recreation holds open interview opportunities

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — You can feel it in the changing weather that summer is right around the corner and on Sunday Omaha Parks and Recreation got its summer season started early as they tried to fill hundreds of seasonal jobs.

This year parks and rec says they have over 200 seasonal positions that they need to fill.

Those positions range from anything from camp counselors to lifeguards.

Sunday parks and rec hosted open interviews for positions, seeing dozens of candidates trying to get their next summer job.

“Pool-wise, we always want to hire as many as possible,” said Recreation Supervisor Randy Nguyen. “Even with camps, kids being as busy as they are today, summer vacation, playing sports and everything we try to be flexible with schedules and we will take as many as possible.”

The event was one of many open interview opportunities for parks and rec, the next one will be coming up this Wednesday from 10 to noon at Montclair Community Center.

