Omaha Parks & Rec says Lee Valley Pool will remain closed this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Don't dig out your flip-flops just yet, at least if the Lee Valley pool is your local favorite summer spot.

On Tuesday, the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation Department said that the Lee Valley community pool will remain closed for the 2022 season. It was initially scheduled to reopen on June 6, but a "significant maintenance issue" will prevent that from happening.

However, Omaha Parks & Rec is taking steps to ensure that members of the community can still cool off and access aquatic amenities. The outdoor pool at Camelot Community Center will be open for nine weeks starting on June 6, the same day that Lee Valley would have been open, and will remain open through Aug. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.

The other closest community pool to Lee Valley is the Roanoke pool, which also opens on June 6 but will only remain open for one month, closing on July 7.

Earlier this year, when sunny summer days of swimming were far from most people's minds, city officials foresaw a continuation of of a lifeguard shortage that would affect pool access. It had already experienced lifeguard shortages in 2021 and 2020 — the latter of which had only five pools open as the pandemic disrupted training and hiring — but the lack of trained lifeguards means that there are still not adequate resources to ensure swimmers' safety.

Therefore, the city was only able to guarantee month-long swimming seasons for 10 of its 15 pools for the 2022 season. The schedule divides the pool openings between June 6 and others will be July 8, which ensures every community will have access to their closest location during the heat of the summer.

