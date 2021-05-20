Omaha Performing Arts breaks ground for new facility

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, ground was broken and the stage was set for a new Omaha Performing Arts center.

"The concept of the steelhouse and the metal-clad facade is to harken back to the manufacturing history of the area,” said designer Stephen Chu. “In some ways, it's taking that aesthetic and giving a bookend to the old downtown district over there, and giving it new presence and revitalizing that typology as a place for people to gather, to be together and to produce something creative.”

The $103 million facility is set to open in mid-2023.

