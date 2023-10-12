Omaha Performing Arts breaks ground for Tenaska Center for Arts and Engagement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts (OPA) broke ground on their newest addition to the downtown campus Wednesday afternoon.

The Tenaska Center for Arts and Engagement will have additional workshop and classroom spaces to help with OPA's growing education and community engagement programs.

The programs already serve more than 100,000 students, teachers and community members each year.

"This has been a personal passion of mine since I started at Omaha Performing Arts,” said Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts. “I have a background in education and there's nothing better than watching young people engage with the arts. I think we need it now more than ever and we're excited to be launching this milestone today."

The $108 million facility will be located east of the Holland Center at 12th Street between Dodge and Douglas Streets.

It's scheduled to open in the spring of 2026.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.