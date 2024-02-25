Omaha Performing Arts generates buzz ahead of Lion King musical's arrival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Heartland of America Park, families got a sneak peak into the world of Disney’s The Lion King on Saturday.

Omaha Performing Arts teamed up with The Riverfront to offer a variety of activities themed to the beloved Disney classic. Face painting, or roller skating to the soundtrack of the musical and lion king inspired refreshments were some of the specials that could be found at the 8th St. Plaza area of the Heartland of America Park.

Omaha Performing Arts staff said they wanted to generate a buzz ahead of the musical’s run at Orpheum Theater.

"Disney's Lion King hasn't been in Omaha for about 10 years now,” Lee Turkovich, Omaha Performing Arts said. “It's the first time it's been back in a really long time and we wanted to make a really big splash and we're just really excited about it."

Disney's The Lion King opens next Friday at the Orpheum, tickets are on sale now.

