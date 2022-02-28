Omaha Performing Arts to no longer require masks for patrons beginning March 4

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, Omaha Performing Arts announced that as of Friday, masks will no longer be mandatory for patrons during OPA events unless specified by the artist or while seeing a Broadway performance.

OPA recommends that its guests still wear masks but is not requiring them with the above exceptions. The update will affect events at the Holland Center and the Orpheum Theater, and further information regarding individual events and performances can be located at ticketomaha.com.

Masks will still be required for staff, crew and volunteers at all events, as well as for artists, production crew members, security and contractors when it is possible to do so.

Though the mask mandate will be ending soon, OPA will continue its own COVID-19 precautions including a "touchless experience" that removes physical tickets from the event-going equation and replaces them with digital tickets and programs, as well as cashless purchases for refreshments through Google and Apple Pay systems.

In addition to the required staff masking policy and digital payments, OPA is still emphasizing on-location sanitation by operations staff and an improved air filtration system in its buildings.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.