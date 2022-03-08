Omaha photographer collects menstrual product donations for International Women's Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This article contains references to sexual assault and domestic violence. For resources, contact RAINN at 800-656-HOPE.

It's estimated that a woman will spend $300 a year on pads and tampons. For women living in domestic violence or homeless shelters, this is an often-overlooked need.

Kristen Edelman, owner of Kris B Boudoir Photography, hopes to fill some of that need locally in honor of International Women’s Day.

Edelman loves to show people their beauty and power through boudoir photography. This is a type of photography that usually has a subject in lingerie and is often used as an expression of self-love.

"It’s just a way to reclaim their power, to see their worth and to see their beauty through my lens," Edelman said.

For International Women’s Day, she wants to spread this sense of power to women who may be going through a difficult time. This is the second year she’s collecting and donating menstrual products to the Women’s Center for Advancement which provides care for those experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking.

“As somebody who has been in a toxic relationship and somebody’s who’s also a victim of sexual assault, I find it incredibly important to empower women, whether its through a boudoir shoot or donating pads and tampons," Edelman said. "This is just a human need, it’s just something we need.”

It’s something that’s often overlooked in shelters but is crucial for preventing urinary tract infections, yeast infections, toxic shock syndrome. It also provides those staying in shelters a sense of dignity so they can avoid using makeshift pads and wearing unclean clothing.

This year, Edelman was able to collect $150 in donations, enough to buy around 70 packs of pads, tampons and bladder control products.

You can schedule a time to drop off your own donations the Women’s Center for Advancement by calling 402-345-6555 (ext. 115).

