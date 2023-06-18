Omaha Planning Department program helps homeowners with exterior home improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Keeping up a home can get tricky sometimes, but now some folks in Omaha who live east of 72nd Street can get some help from the city but time is running out to apply for help.

All Gene Rose wanted was a warmer home in the winter months, so he found out about a program that could help improve the outside of his house, little did he know how far those improvements would go.

From new windows to new paint — even new concrete, and railings. It’s all work that Gene’s North Omaha home needed and is now in the process of being done thanks to a program by Omaha Planning Department.

“So, this is our exterior repair program, it’s a program managed by Omaha Planning Department staff, the funding though comes from community development block grants through H.U.D.,” said Alyssa Silhacek

It’s a forgivable loan program, which provides repairs at no charge to the homeowner as long as they stay in their home for five years.

It's open to low and moderate-income homeowners in Omaha who live east of 72nd. Street.

Right now, the planning department is providing more opportunities for Omaha homeowners to sign up.

“We’re ready to open up a pre-application cycle this year, this is the first time we’ve done a pre-application,” said Silhacek.

Homeowners can apply for the program now, a limited number of homes will be selected for repairs to begin in the fall.

The planning department’s goal is to keep more people like Gene in their homes

“People walk by and they say, your house looks so good now, it’s a new home,” said Rose.

Again, this program is open to low and moderate-income homeowners.

For example, the income limit for a two-person household is $60,000.

You do need to live east of 72nd Street, and this is important: your application needs to be in by June 30th.

For more information, visit the city’s website at planninghcd.cityofomaha.org.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.