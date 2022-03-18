Omaha plasma donation center reports shortage; offers incentives for new and returning donors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A shortage of plasma donations is raising concerns for patients, caregivers and healthcare providers.

According to Octapharma Plasma staff, there’s been a 15 to 20% decrease in plasma donations since 2020.

Plasma is often given to trauma, burn and shock patients, along with people with severe liver disease or blood clotting issues.

At Octapharma Plasma in Omaha, new donors can make up to $900 in one month.

“So the major takeaway for donating plasma is that you’re somebody’s hero. You really are donating the raw product that gets turned into life-saving therapies. The 400,000 people in the U.S. who are dependent on these therapies are really dependent on the people who choose to donate plasma," said J.J. Jennings, Senior Regional Director with Octapharma Plasma.

