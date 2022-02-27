Omaha Polar Plunge raises more than $120,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of brave souls are showing support for Special Olympics Nebraska by bravely taking a plunge in the water at Lake Zorinsky.

433 plungers raised money by collecting pledges from a variety of people.

This fundraiser has been taking place in the state for about 20 years but never gets too hard, too cold or too boring for those involved.

"It feels very much like how it felt prior to the pandemic. It feels like there's a party atmosphere, people are excited, people are happy to be out - doing something crazy and fun on a winter Saturday in Omaha," Special Olympics Nebraska's President & CEO Carolyn Chamberlin said.

It's a cause, charity and challenge fitting for midwestern folks used to braving the winters.

"Being from Minnesota originally. We couldn't turn off the opportunity to jump into some cold water. Move into Omaha. And so we've been doing it. Every family member has done it at least once and my dad's done it a couple of years too," plunger Gillian Tvrdik said.

Gillian is supporting her brother Joe as part of a team called "Joe's Mojo."

"So Joe is 21. He has Down Syndrome. a little extra chromosome for a little extra fun don't you think?" Gillian said.

The Special Olympics is dear to their family since Joe likes to take center stage as an athlete.

"He plays basketball, track and field. So we want to raise money. He likes to do swimming too. So we like to be involved and help other families get involved in any way that they can," Gillian said.

"So many of our athletes their team members are their friends, are their social outlet, becomes their family. It's so important that they have a place to connect and a place where they belong," Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin believes the Polar Plunge is symbolic of the resilience athletes like Joe display on a daily basis.

"What you witness when you see a Special Olympics event, really you witness the power of the human spirit. To overcome whatever obstacle they might be facing in their life. All that does is spread to the community and give all of us that same attitude. That we can do it. That we're not quitters," Chamberlin said.

This year's Polar Plunge raised more than $120,000 for Special Olympics Nebraska.

