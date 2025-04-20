Watch Now
Omaha police: 3-year-old dead in accidental shooting

Omaha police responded to the call before 2 p.m. Saturday from the neighborhood near 146th St. and Center St.
OMAHA (KMTV) — A 3-year-old girl is dead after an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon, Omaha police say.

Officers responded to the call in a neighborhood near 146th St. and Center St. just before 2 p.m.

They found the girl dead at the scene according to OPD's official release.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man, charging him with child abuse by neglect resulting in death and possession of a controlled substance.

The shooting is still under investigation.

